Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Lt. Gov banks on Trump endorsement to best Gov. Brad Little in Idaho race

Idaho’s gubernatorial race will show once again how powerful the Trump endorsement can be in 2022.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former teammates turned political rivals. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho) looks to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little with some help from the former president.

“Donald Trump has been consistently very popular,” said American University political professor Capri Cafaro.

She explained that Idaho is friendly territory for Trump. He won the state handily with 63% of the vote in 2020.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement does have sway,” said Cafaro. “However, I believe there is a caveat here, because I think it’s really contingent upon who the audience is.”

In Trump-leaning states like Ohio, where he won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, a Trump endorsement proved to be make-or break in the Senate primary.

“If you take Ohio as a litmus test, the fact that J.D. Vance was consistently running third, at least, for months and then with two weeks to go, Donald Trump comes in and endorses,” said Cafaro.

J.D. Vance narrowly won the race to be the Republican nominee for the open Ohio Senate seat. But Trump doesn’t always have the Midas touch. In Nebraska, where Trump won with 58% of the vote, his pick for governor lost.

So while McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement, Little is counting on his four year record as governor to win voters.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown
A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home
Matthew Eric Nordrum
Nationwide warrant for Clermont man accused of child sex abuse

Latest News

Candidates for the Democratic Party's nomination for an Iowa U.S. Senate seat.
Iowa Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate try to set themselves apart in debate
Iowa Democrats announced today they've submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic National...
Iowa Democrats apply to stay first in nation for caucuses
Decker: SCOTUS abortion draft ruling
SCOTUS reversing Roe v. Wade won’t ban abortion in Iowa immediately
Clear Creek Amana High School (KCRG-TV9 News)
Clear Creek Amana Interim Superintendent resigns to focus on run for State Senate
Senator Chuck Grassley addresses the public at his meeting in Onawa.
Senator Chuck Grassley addresses inflation & other concerns at meeting in Onawa