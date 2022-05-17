Local Cedar Rapids coaches give youth a chance to play football and stay off the streets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Arnold Smith and Darian Boyd of Cedar Rapids have a passion for coaching youth football, and even more importantly teaching life lessons.

Smith and Boyd coach several teams including flag, tackle, and 7 on 7. One of their goals is to keep kids off the street.

“They say idle minds are the devil’s work,” Smith said.

Coach Boyd knows firsthand how important it is to keep the youth off the streets. He was shot by some young men in a random shooting in Cedar Rapids last year.

“July 1st I was shot six times. Ironically, those were younger kids that did that. Even though it was a random incident, it just reminded me of the importance of being in these kids’ lives, helping them grow with what they’re passionate about already” Boyd said.

The rules are spelled out clearly if you want to play for coach Smith.

“If you are not getting good grades who will give you a warning, we will try to help you, but if you keep messing up we just eventually take you off the team. We want these kids to be good in school, but also be great men In the community” Smith said.

Every year coach Smith rewards the players with a special camp bringing in NFL players. This year they are bringing in Packer’s running back Aaron Jones to the camp on June 4th at Kingston Stadium.

You can sign up for the camp at www.hardcount.athletics.com.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.