Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Jackson County breaks ground on new jail after two previously failed votes

Jackson County breaks ground on new jail
Jackson County breaks ground on new jail
By Marci Clark
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s office broke ground on a new jail in Maquoketa on Monday. The new jail will be about seventeen thousand square feet and have 32 beds.

Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg said the jail will cost about six million dollars. The groundbreaking comes after multiple failed jail inspections at the current facility and two failed referendum votes.

“This has been needing to happen for a long time,” said Kilburg, “The first two times they tried to pass it we didn’t have enough public support to get it to pass.”

The third referendum vote got approval in March 2021.

“It will involve over 26 contractors and subcontractors so it will create a lot of work around this area,” said John Hansen, with construction management on the project.

Kilburg said the current jail does not have many cells and doesn’t have the necessary separation between rooms that’s required by state code.

“It’s not ideal and it’s not acceptable to the state code but we’ve done what we had to do just to get by,” said Kilburg, “Regardless, our facility is not within state code. So, we had two options - shut it down and house everybody out, or you get to building the new facility and that’s probably the better option.”

The construction company estimates the jail will be completed by May 2023.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown
A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home
Children wearing masks in school
Court releases decision on masks in Iowa schools

Latest News

Some Iowa moms are helping each other find baby formula.
Iowa moms use Facebook to help each other find baby formula amid shortage
Some Iowa moms are helping each other find baby formula.
Iowa moms use Facebook to help others find baby formula
Police search Appanoose County for man accused of beating sheriff's deputy
Efforts are underway in Mariupol to rescue the last of the Ukrainian soldiers inside a steel...
Efforts underway to rescue last of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel mill
The group "Save-CR-Heritage" is trying to preserve Garfield Elementary.
Petition forces special meeting over closure of Cedar Rapids elementary school