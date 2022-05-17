Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Isolated showers possible over the north half today, better chances arrive tonight

There may be an isolated shower to the north this morning, but most areas from Cedar Rapids and south won't see a whole lot until tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re still expecting the next system to roll in today, however, it really lacks substantial moisture at this point. Most of the scattered showers will be found over the northern half of the area today, with little or nothing farther south. Rainfall amounts over northern Iowa appear very low, likely staying under a quarter inch. Tonight, the main low pressure system comes by, but even with a somewhat better push of moisture, rain amounts look pretty low overall and any strong to severe weather looks to stay southwest of us. A few lingering showers may occur yet tomorrow morning, otherwise the remainder of Wednesday should stay dry and comfortable with highs into the 70s once again. Look for breezy and warmer conditions to move in on Thursday as highs surge back to the 80s. A cold front Thursday night may generate some thunderstorms going into early Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown
A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Children wearing masks in school
Court releases decision on masks in Iowa schools
Matthew Eric Nordrum
Nationwide warrant for Clermont man accused of child sex abuse

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, May 17th, 2022
After the ups and downs we’ve seen so far this spring, the next few days look more like we’d...
Long awaited for spring temperatures are here
After the ups and downs we’ve seen so far this spring, the next few days look more like we’d...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday, Evening, May 16