Isolated showers possible over the north half today, better chances arrive tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re still expecting the next system to roll in today, however, it really lacks substantial moisture at this point. Most of the scattered showers will be found over the northern half of the area today, with little or nothing farther south. Rainfall amounts over northern Iowa appear very low, likely staying under a quarter inch. Tonight, the main low pressure system comes by, but even with a somewhat better push of moisture, rain amounts look pretty low overall and any strong to severe weather looks to stay southwest of us. A few lingering showers may occur yet tomorrow morning, otherwise the remainder of Wednesday should stay dry and comfortable with highs into the 70s once again. Look for breezy and warmer conditions to move in on Thursday as highs surge back to the 80s. A cold front Thursday night may generate some thunderstorms going into early Friday morning.

