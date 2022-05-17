Iowa veterans visit memorials in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 90 Iowa veterans made the trip to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday with the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight organization.

The group visited the memorials built to honor veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War.

Iowa veteran Dan Moyle said, “It’s a it’s a great thing to be able to serve your country for one thing. And to be appreciated is another thing, and that’s that’s all we ever ask for.”

This flight included 75 Vietnam War veterans, nine Korean War veterans, and four veterans who served in both wars. It is the second Eastern Iowa Honor Flight of 2022.

Organizers say they currently have a two-year waiting list for future flights, and encourage veterans interested in participating to join the wait list as soon as possible. More information can be found at eihonorflight.org.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.