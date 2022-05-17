Show You Care
Iowa moms use Facebook to help each other find baby formula amid shortage

By KCCI
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some Iowa moms are using Facebook to help each other find baby formula.

The Des Moines Moms Facebook page has about 16,000 members.

They support each other through store updates, formula drop-off donations and offers to help strangers.

Albina Mujic, a Johnston mother, said the formula which works best for her triplets is never on store shelves, and her babies started losing weight.

So she posted on the Facebook page, and messages from moms started pouring in immediately.

“There is a mom who lost her son a couple months ago and she had a lot of formula left from him and she gave me everything. That was so sweet of her and I thank her so much for that.” Mujic said.

Doctors warn people to not dilute, or make homemade formula due to the danger to babies’ health.

