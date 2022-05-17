Independence fire displaces five residents

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:18 am on Tuesday, Independence Fire received a report of a duplex fire in the 200 block of 17th Ave NE.

Upon arrival, crews on scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of one of the four units. Independence Fire and Police rescued two people from the unit, while three others were able to get out on their own.

Crews knocked down the fire in roughly 25 minutes and spent the next four hours performing salvage and overhaul in all four of the units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Two residents were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

All five residents living in the duplex were displaced.

