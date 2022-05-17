Gov. Reynolds signs E-15 gas requirement bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 within the next four years.

It comes after President Biden announced he’d temporarily allow the sale of higher-ethanol fuels all year, after requests from lawmakers.

KCCI reports all gas stations in the state with compatible equipment will have to make E-15 gas available. While the higher ethanol blend is usually cheaper than regular gas, critics say the requirement will hurt retailers who don’t already offer the blen by forcing them to add pumps and tanks for it.

Advocates say the move will help make the state more energy independent and help keep prices at the pump lower for consumers.

Some exemptions will be available for small-volume retailers.

