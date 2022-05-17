Gas prices affecting people’s ability to make money or drive to work

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices are near a record high in Iowa and many people are feeling the pinch.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa on Monday is about $4.12, according to AAA. The price is a penny less than the record high set on Friday. About 10 states have a lower average gas price than Iowa, which includes some bordering states.

Brad Wilbanks, who is a delivery driver through DoorDash, said the price for a gallon of gas makes it less profitable to deliver food. He said he makes about $50 a day after making around $100 a day last year.

”I had to cut back on the amount of extra things we do, like pleasure stuff, relaxation stuff,” Wilbanks said. “Pretty much I’m working to pay for gas in the car and pay bills.”

Echo Channel, who is waiting outside the Cedar Rapids Bus Station, said she’s started taking the bus to work more often to save money on gas. She said she and her husband share a car and they can’t afford the amount of gas it takes for both of them to get to work.

“It’s extremely frustrating, especially since we have a mode of transportation,” Channel said. “We just can’t really use it all the time.”

Both Black Hawk and Linn Counties are sitting a few cents short of the average gas price in the state, as of Monday. While Dubuque County is among the highest in the state at $4.18.

