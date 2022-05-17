Employers raise wages to attract workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Employers are raising wages to attract workers and it’s even happening at the seasonal level.

”People will go to where the money is,” said Cailee Hayes, Office Manager at Express Employment Professionals in Cedar Rapids.

Express Employment Professionals works with a wide variety of employers and Hayes says wages are going up across the board. The average pay rate they’re seeing is $17.67 an hour, that’s more than $2 higher than it was just last year.

Seasonal positions are paying more as well.

The City of Cedar Rapids will start lifeguards at $15 an hour this year. That’s a $3 jump from last summer.

”We don’t want to repeat what we did last year, we want all the pools open,” said Angie Cole, Recreation Superintendent for the City of Cedar Rapids.

They’re hoping it will be enough, to drive the workforce needed for this summer.

“For our wages to go up makes us a lot more competitive throughout the area,” Cole explained.

In addition to paying lifeguards more money the city has been hiking up recruiting efforts.

”Lots of job fairs, going to the high schools, reaching out to colleges,” said Cole.

The city will hire lifeguards at 15-years-old without the certification class, those hired just need to complete the certification process before they actually work as a lifeguard. The class will be 80% refunded by the city at the end of the summer.

