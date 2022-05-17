Show You Care
Dubuque City Council unanimously approves $1,000,000 for Field of Dreams project

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - With a vote of 7-0, the Dubuque City Council put one million dollars in funds from the American Rescue Funds Act towards the creation of a new permanent three thousand seat stadium.

The stadium project, which is estimated to cost $50,000,000, is separate from an $80,000,000 project to add a variety of additions to the movie site such as multiple ball diamonds and hotels.

The city says it will make that money back in less than two years through an increase in hotel stays in Dubuque.

