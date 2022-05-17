Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics

The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.(Disney)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney+ is pulling the plug on some commercials.

The popular streaming service featuring “Star Wars” and Marvel movies, shows, series, and many children-based programming is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.

However, according to two media buyers familiar with recent talks on the matter, alcohol and political advertising will not be accepted.

The House of Mouse will also not take deals from competitors or entertainment studios.

Two media buyers also say Disney will be cautious about running commercials during shows aimed at pre-school viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown
A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home

Latest News

Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
An investigation is underway.
Dead body found in Waterloo wooded area
Haley Taylor Schlitz, 19, is the youngest person to ever graduate from Southern Methodist...
This 19-year-old just became her university’s youngest-ever law school graduate
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban