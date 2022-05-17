Show You Care
Dead body found in Waterloo wooded area

An investigation is underway.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 15th at approximately 2:29 pm, a mushroom hunter informed police that he discovered a dead body in a wooded area in the 300 block of East Donald Street.

The man, who was hunting for morel mushrooms, found the body well off the road and in the vicinity of the Cedar Valley Cardiovascular Center and A to Z Learning Center and Day Care.

Police say the body was that of an older woman, and that police are working to inform next of kin. It’s not known at this time how long the body had been there or what caused her death. Officials do say that no weapons were found at the scene.

An investigation is underway. Police Capt. Jason Feaker said his initial belief is no foul play was involved, and the public is in no immediate danger.

