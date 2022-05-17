Show You Care
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods

Bird flu is highly contagious among bird populations, but not human.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - An outbreak of avian flu is forcing farmers to cull their flocks and leading to concerns about even higher food prices.

While it doesn’t pose a significant threat to humans, the outbreak is prompting a new wave of some of the same conspiracy theories that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts who study misinformation say claims that the avian flu is a bioweapon or an elaborate hoax reflect a deepening distrust of the media and scientific experts.

For poultry farmers and animal health officials in affected states, however, the flu poses a threat that’s all too real for both their animals and their local economies.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

