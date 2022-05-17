Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Clermont man suspected of child sex abuse turns himself in

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself in at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - The nationwide manhunt for a Clermont man charged with child sex abuse is over after authorities say he turned himself in.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself in at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It comes after the sheriff’s office put out a request for help from the public in locating Nordrum on Moday.

Nordrum allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 5 while the child was at his home in Clermont.

Authorities say the investigation has led to multiple other allegations that are also being looked into.

The Sheriff’s Office said he’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown
A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home
Matthew Eric Nordrum
Nationwide warrant for Clermont man accused of child sex abuse

Latest News

Students from all the high schools in Cedar Rapids were invited for a night of dancing,...
Cedar Rapids banquet hall hosts prom for teens with disabilities
Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15...
Gov. Reynolds signs E-15 gas requirement bill
Some Iowa moms are helping each other find baby formula.
Iowa moms use Facebook to help each other find baby formula amid shortage
Some Iowa moms are helping each other find baby formula.
Iowa moms use Facebook to help others find baby formula