Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Child killed after being ran over in Marshall County

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, May 17th, at approximately 9:10 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident in the 3300 block of Fairman Ave.

Officials say the driver of a 2011 GMC Sierra was traveling in reverse from their garage on private property when they hit a child on a tricycle that was behind the vehicle. The driver reportedly looked but did not see the child and traveled over them with the tire.

The child died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown
A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home

Latest News

David Duane Boley, 33.
Manhunt ends with assault and burglary suspect arrested
The City of Cedar Rapids will pay lifeguards $15 an hour this summer.
Employers raise wages to attract workers
An investigation is underway.
Dead body found in Waterloo wooded area
Melted playground equipment from a fire at a Vinton park, which officials said was set...
Vandalized Vinton Park hit with roughly $200,000 in damage