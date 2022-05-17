Child killed after being ran over in Marshall County

BAXTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, May 17th, at approximately 9:10 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident in the 3300 block of Fairman Ave.

Officials say the driver of a 2011 GMC Sierra was traveling in reverse from their garage on private property when they hit a child on a tricycle that was behind the vehicle. The driver reportedly looked but did not see the child and traveled over them with the tire.

The child died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.