Cedar Falls announce final three Public Safety Director candidates

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Falls has announced the final candidates for the Public Safety Director position.

Following the retirement of former Director Jeff Olson in March 2022, the City began accepting applications for the position. Candidates who applied were required to answer a questionnaire regarding their experience, department goals, and background.

The Public Safety Director Selection Committee, which is comprised of Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, Mayor Pro Tem Simon Harding, Administration Committee Chair Kelly Dunn, and City Administrator Ron Gaines as well as the City Department Directors, narrowed the list down to three candidates, who will now go through interviews with the Selection Committee.

The Candidates are:

Craig Berte Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from the University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls, IA) Police Executive Leadership Graduate Program, Southern Police Institute (Louisville, KY) Command Sergeant Major, Army/Army National Guard: 1986-2012 Police Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Director/Assistant Police Chief, Police Chief, and currently Acting Public Safety Director; Cedar Falls Public Safety: 1991-Present

Lynn (Al) Fear Jr. Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Fort Hays State University (Hay, KS) School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety (Evanston, IL) Director of Mobile Medical Stimulation; University of Iowa: 2021 – Present Guardian Training Services, Director of Operations/Founder: January 2022 – Present Police Commander, Grant Funding Coordinator, SWAT Team Medic, and Lead Trainer, Lead Instructor for Regional Police Academy, Sergeant of Patrol Division; Cedar Rapids Police Department: 1995 – 2020 Police Officer; Coralville Police Department: 1995 – 1999

Mark Howard Master of Arts in Public Policy from the University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls, IA) Sergeant, Iowa National Guard: 1986-1999 School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety (Evanston, IL) Police Officer; Waverly Police Department: 1997-2007 Police Officer, Lieutenant, Public Safety Captain, and currently Acting Police Chief; Cedar Falls Public Safety: 2007-Present



The City will continue to provide updates on the process to the community as it moves forward.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.