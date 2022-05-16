Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage

An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
By Brian Tabick and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa mother has been trying to help other moms who have been struggling to find baby formula among a nationwide formula shortage.

The formula’s out-of-stock rate was more than 50% in Iowa, according to KCRG. That’s within the top six worst in the nation.

Andrea Heidenreich made her last breast milk donation to the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa on Saturday, bringing her to a total of 45 gallons of breast milk donated.

“Sometimes women can overproduce breastmilk, and I was one of those overproducers,” Heidenreich said. “We just decided we could help other parents and babies along the way.”

Heidenreich didn’t want the milk to go to waste, especially after seeing a formula shortage and moms struggling to find a way to feed their babies.

“There are parents that are very stressed out trying to find formula to feed their babies and for moms who aren’t able to breastfeed,” Heidenreich said. “It’s a struggle of wondering where that’s going to come from.”

The Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa said Heidenreich wasn’t alone in stepping up.

“We’re experiencing an increase in milk donors who mention the formula shortage and their desire to help,” a spokesperson for the organization said. “They are remarkable and generous women.”

“If moms have extra breast milk and feel they can donate it, there is a real need right now,” she said.

It’s a feeling that Heidenreich knew firsthand after the birth of her son Oliver.

“It was very emotional not being able to feed him,” Heidenreich said. “We worked with a lactation specialist at Mercy.”

Saturday’s donation ends Heidenreich’s breastfeeding journey, one that started stressfully but ended up helping several mothers in the end.

“I think for any woman when they’re done breastfeeding, it’s emotional,” Heidenreich said. “I just know we can help other babies and moms along the way.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
A drowning occurred.
Female drowns in Wapsipinicon River in Linn County
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quick Find: Zenej’a Renee-mae Kalmoni
Operation Quickfind canceled for missing Cedar Rapids teenager

Latest News

Matthew Eric Nordrum
Nationwide warrant for Clermont man accused of child sex abuse
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill
The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with...
Man gets life in prison for traveling to Vietnam to sexually abuse children, DOJ says
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack