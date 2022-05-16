Waterloo man sentenced to federal prison for selling firearms and assaulting a police officer

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on Monday, for selling three firearms to a confidential informant and for assaulting a police officer.

According to a plea agreement, 36-year-old Joshua Ray Hunley sold two rifles and a shotgun to a confidential informant. About four months later, police spoke with Hunley outside a Waterloo residence. The officer speaking with Hunley saw a small revolver on the ground by Hunley. When the officer moved to detain Hunley, Hunley attempted to flee. During the struggle, Hunley hit the officer multiple times in the face and head.

Officers found $422 in cash, methamphetamine, marijuana, and ammunition on Hunley.

Hunley was sentenced to 87 months imprisonment with a three-year term of supervised release after his sentence ends.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.