Three escape house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people escaped a house fire early Monday morning in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Neighbors called it in at about 1:45 a.m. at 77 Florida Avenue, near Kirkwood.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found the fire on the side of the garage extending into the walls and rafters.

Police officers helped the three females get out of the home.

Firefighters put out the fire before it hit the living spaces of the home.

It left behind major smoke, fire and water damage to the garage.

Firefighters believe it was an accident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.