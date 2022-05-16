Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Three escape house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

Three people escaped a house fire early this morning in southwest Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people escaped a house fire early Monday morning in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Neighbors called it in at about 1:45 a.m. at 77 Florida Avenue, near Kirkwood.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found the fire on the side of the garage extending into the walls and rafters.

Police officers helped the three females get out of the home.

Firefighters put out the fire before it hit the living spaces of the home.

It left behind major smoke, fire and water damage to the garage.

Firefighters believe it was an accident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
A drowning occurred.
Female drowns in Wapsipinicon River in Linn County
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quick Find: Zenej’a Renee-mae Kalmoni
Operation Quickfind canceled for missing Cedar Rapids teenager

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Michael Lang listens to day two of testimony in his murder trial. Lang is accused of killing...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin in Michael Lang trial
Reports of child abuse are on the rise in Iowa.
Child abuse reports in Iowa on the rise
A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon, Earth and Sun align.
Iowans capture images of lunar eclipse