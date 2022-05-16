Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Sunny and wonderful today

Plan on plenty of sunshine today with highs well into the 70s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A really excellent spring day is in store with plenty of sunshine, highs well into the 70s and a northwest breeze. There are two systems we are watching this week for the potential of some rainfall. The first one arrives tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night, with most of the rain occurring at night. This system could feasibly bring some decent rain to some areas, which is becoming needed given that we are into the growing season at this time. There may be some lingering showers on Wednesday morning as that system departs. Highs on Thursday should push into the 80s with a chance of storms Thursday night into early Friday morning. Just like the previous system, much of it will occur at night. Look for cooler weather this weekend with patchy frost possible early Sunday morning!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
A drowning occurred.
Female drowns in Wapsipinicon River in Linn County
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quick Find: Zenej’a Renee-mae Kalmoni
Operation Quickfind canceled for missing Cedar Rapids teenager

Latest News

A total lunar eclipse will likely be visible in eastern Iowa on Sunday night.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, May 15
Total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Skies clearing tonight, leading into a near-ideal Monday
Total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, May 15
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, May 15