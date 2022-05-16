Show You Care
Police respond to stabbing victim in Marshalltown

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, at approximately 1:20 am, Marshalltown Police responded to Unity Point hospital after an adult male arrived at the hospital with a stab wound.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim and potential suspect are acquainted and that there is no immediate danger to the general public connected with the incident. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

