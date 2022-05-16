Show You Care
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown

A criminal complaint is revealing new details from a murder in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man on Friday night reportedly told police he shot at the man twice after the man threw punches at him.

Court documents say James Siegel, 42, told investigators he had shot Ty Casey, 39, in the upper chest after Casey threw a glancing punch at him.

The documents go on to say that Casey then threw another punch at Siegel, but missed. That’s when Siegel told investigators he fired a second shot at point-blank range.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Friday at a home in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE. Officers arrived to find Casey suffering from the gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Siegel was arrested and is accused of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He is currently in the Linn County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Officials have not said what may have led up to the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

