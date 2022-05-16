Nationwide warrant for Clermont man accused of child sex abuse

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Iowa man suspected of child sex abuse.

Officials say a nationwide warrant has been issued for 45-year-old Matthew Eric Nordrum for sex abuse in the second degree. Nordrum allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 5 while the child was at his home in Clermont.

Authorities say the investigation has led to multiple other allegations that are also being looked into.

Anyone with information on Nordrum’s whereabouts is asked to call your local authorities or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 563-422-6067.

