Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Nationwide warrant for Clermont man accused of child sex abuse

Matthew Eric Nordrum
Matthew Eric Nordrum(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Iowa man suspected of child sex abuse.

Officials say a nationwide warrant has been issued for 45-year-old Matthew Eric Nordrum for sex abuse in the second degree. Nordrum allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 5 while the child was at his home in Clermont.

Authorities say the investigation has led to multiple other allegations that are also being looked into.

Anyone with information on Nordrum’s whereabouts is asked to call your local authorities or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 563-422-6067.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
A drowning occurred.
Female drowns in Wapsipinicon River in Linn County
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quick Find: Zenej’a Renee-mae Kalmoni
Operation Quickfind canceled for missing Cedar Rapids teenager

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has struggled to secure enough lifeguards to...
Cedar Rapids raises Lifeguard starting wages to $15 per hour
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home
The lone occupant, 66-year-old Jane Johnston succumbed to injuries at the scene.
Muscatine woman dies after vehicle crash and fire
Cooler weather may help produce more morel mushrooms
Cooler weather may help produce more morel mushrooms