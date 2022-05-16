Muscatine woman dies after vehicle crash and fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 10th, at approximately 2:05 pm, a single-vehicle crash was reported near the 1400 block of Taylor Ave. The report indicated that the vehicle was in the ditch, on fire, and was believed to still be occupied.

Authorities on scene found a black 2005 Saturn Vue completely engulfed.

The lone occupant, 66-year-old Jane Johnston succumbed to injuries at the scene.

