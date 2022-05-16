Minor leads Cedar Rapids police on chase in allegedly stolen vehicle

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon traffic stop in Cedar Falls led to a brief pursuit and arrest, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:19 p.m., a Cedar Rapids Police officer identified a 2015 Ford Fusion that had been previously been reported stolen and attempted to stop it near the corner of Fourth Street and Hudson Road. The driver, a 15-year-old male, allegedly then began to flee, leading to a chase that ended near the corner of Pearl Street and West 10th Street.

The boy then fled the vehicle on foot, according to police, but was later apprehended.

Charges against the driver include first-degree theft, eluding, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol underage. Police said that more charges could be filed in connection with the incident.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

