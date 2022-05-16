Long awaited for spring temperatures are here

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After the ups and downs we’ve seen so far this spring, the next few days look more like we’d normally expect.

Temperatures top out in the mid-70s tomorrow and Wednesday, warming to the low 80s on Thursday. There are chances for rain in the coming days, but again plenty of dry time too and most rain looks to fall during the nighttime hours. Look for a few spotty showers possible tomorrow afternoon into the night. Most of the rain will hold off until after dark lasting into Wednesday morning.

We’ll dry out Thursday under partly cloudy skies but more rain is expected overnight into Friday. Behind this second system we’ll cool into the 60s for the weekend into next week.

