LIVE: Jury reaches verdict in Michael Lang case

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing Sergeant Jim Smith last April.

The jury reached the verdict Monday after several hours of deliberation.

Testimony in the trial started on last Tuesday and wrapped up on Thursday after the state rested its case and Lang’s lawyers chose not to call a single witness to the stand.

