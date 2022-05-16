Show You Care
Iowa City outdoor pool and three splash pads to open Memorial Day weekend

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City’s City Park Pool and splash pads will open on Memorial Day weekend.

City Park Pool, located in City Park, 200 Park Road, on the city’s northwest side, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for open swim on May 28-30.

Iowa City’s three splash pads, which are free, will open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day on Sept. 5.

For more information, click here.

