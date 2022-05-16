Firefighters respond to report of smoke at Cedar Rapids high rise

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at Cedar River Tower, located at 100 1st Avenue NE in downtown Cedar Rapids, just after 5 a.m. Monday.

In a press release, firefighters said a fire was found and extinguished in a utility area on the fourth floor.

Officials said the fire was confined to a malfunctioning water heater.

Residents of the apartment sheltered in place during the incident, and the crews ventilated the building.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.