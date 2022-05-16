Firefighters respond to report of smoke at Cedar Rapids high rise
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at Cedar River Tower, located at 100 1st Avenue NE in downtown Cedar Rapids, just after 5 a.m. Monday.
In a press release, firefighters said a fire was found and extinguished in a utility area on the fourth floor.
Officials said the fire was confined to a malfunctioning water heater.
Residents of the apartment sheltered in place during the incident, and the crews ventilated the building.
No injuries were reported.
