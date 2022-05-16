Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Child abuse reports in Iowa on the rise amid pandemic

Reports of child abuse are on the rise in Iowa.
By KCCI
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Reports of child abuse are on the rise in Iowa, and an Iowa nonprofit said the pandemic likely played a major role.

Greg Bellville, the executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Iowa, said neglect often went unreported as the pandemic kept people apart.

There was also more isolation and more parents experiencing sickness, joblessness and higher levels of stress.

The Iowa Department of Human Services said last year there was an increase of more than 5,000 reports.

Of all cases of child abuse in Iowa last year, the department said more than half were due to neglect.

Bellville said there’s a concern we haven’t seen the full result of the pandemic on child abuse, and the community needs to take action.

“We know that people who are still struggling with unemployment or increased inflation and all of those things that continue to put stressors on parents,” Bellville said. “At the individual level, the person to person level, the things that people can do with be a safe, stable, nurturing relationship for a child. That’s one of the most important things we can do to prevent and mitigate the effects of child abuse trauma.”

He also said it’s important to reach out to people, ask them how they’re doing and ask if they need help.

If you suspect abuse, call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-362-2178. If you believe the child is in immediate danger, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
A drowning occurred.
Female drowns in Wapsipinicon River in Linn County
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quick Find: Zenej’a Renee-mae Kalmoni
Operation Quickfind canceled for missing Cedar Rapids teenager

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Michael Lang listens to day two of testimony in his murder trial. Lang is accused of killing...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin in Michael Lang trial
Three people escaped a house fire early this morning in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Three escape house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
Reports of child abuse are on the rise in Iowa.
Child abuse reports in Iowa on the rise