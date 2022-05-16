Show You Care
Cedar Rapids raises Lifeguard starting wages to $15 per hour

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has raised the lifeguard starting wage to $15 an hour in an effort to recruit more lifeguards to work at Cedar Rapids municipal pools.

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has struggled to secure enough lifeguards to safely operate all pools this season. They hope that this wage increase will make them more competitive in a difficult hiring environment.

“We offer a great opportunity, especially for first-time employees. For kids who want to work full or part-time, in a fun, outdoor environment, and still enjoy their summer and make new friends, pools are a great place to be,” said Hashim Taylor, Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Director.

Applicants must be at least 15-years old and be good swimmers in order to pass the prerequisite skills test.

Interested persons can apply at bit.ly/CRSeasonalJobs. Email pools@cedar-rapids.org with questions or to find out when certification classes will be held.

