Bry Olson makes her return to racing season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “I am so nervous tonight, but really excited,” said Bryanna Olson.

Once the sports mod driver hit the track for the season opener at Hawkeye Downs, she was back in her element.

“Going fast. Anything about race cars, I love it,” Olson said about the sport.

Olson grew up in a racing family, but decided to step away when she was around 12 years old.

“I just kind of wanted to be a normal kid and do other things,” she explained.

She took a back seat until last year when her husband, Tony, who she met at a race track, convinced her to get back in one of his cars.

“Last year, I just used Tony’s backup car. He sold his backup car and got a new car, so I got the better car this year. It’s a really good car. He’s got about 20 feature wins in it in half a season, so no pressure or anything,” Olson joked.

Friday night Bry in her B23 car and Tony in his T23 car, took the track together.

“I’ve raced against family all my life,” said Tony. “If I have to pass her for a win, that might be tough for me because I want to see her do good. I’m excited to see that first win,” he added.

For years, Bry has served as more of a crew chief.

“She does a lot behind the scenes and keeps everything going,” said Tony. “We’re racing three to four nights a week and that takes a lot of time and a lot of effort. She keeps everything going at the house, with our kid and she doesn’t miss races. It’s kind of a crazy life, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Olson plans to use this racing season as a last hoorah to being back in the driver’s seat before life takes over.

“I kind of knew this was going to be my last chance before my little guy started racing, so if I was going to do it, I was going to do it,” she said.

The couple has a 4-year-old son named Cru who will be taking over the family tradition in no time; keeping the Olson’s in the fast lane.

“We were born into it and we’re keeping it going,” said Tony.

