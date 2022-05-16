4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl.

According to police, it happened around 11:26 a.m. at a home on Northeast 5th Street near Delaware Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

The Ankeny Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to call them at 515-289-5240. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Officials say it is important for families to practice gun safety in the home — making sure there are trigger locks on firearms and they are stored in a safe.

