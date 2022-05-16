Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home

Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl.(Courtesy: Ankeny Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl.

According to police, it happened around 11:26 a.m. at a home on Northeast 5th Street near Delaware Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

The Ankeny Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to call them at 515-289-5240. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Officials say it is important for families to practice gun safety in the home — making sure there are trigger locks on firearms and they are stored in a safe.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
A drowning occurred.
Female drowns in Wapsipinicon River in Linn County
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quick Find: Zenej’a Renee-mae Kalmoni
Operation Quickfind canceled for missing Cedar Rapids teenager

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has struggled to secure enough lifeguards to...
Cedar Rapids raises Lifeguard starting wages to $15 per hour
The lone occupant, 66-year-old Jane Johnston succumbed to injuries at the scene.
Muscatine woman dies after vehicle crash and fire
Cooler weather may help produce more morel mushrooms
Cooler weather may help produce more morel mushrooms
Matthew Eric Nordrum
Nationwide warrant for Clermont man accused of child sex abuse