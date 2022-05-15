Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Vinton reacts after destruction to Riverside Park

Vinton Police have identified two juveniles they believe set fire to a city truck and one of the playgrounds at Riverside Park.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The citizens of Vinton have united after a fire destroyed popular Riverside Park and a truck belonging to the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department.

Just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, Vinton Fire & Police responded to a fire at the playground. Both the truck and playground equipment were declared “a total loss” by first responders.

In response, the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department opened the town splash pad two weeks early to provide recreation options for locals after the loss of the playground.

Vinton Police Department has announced that it has identified two juveniles it believes are connected to the fire, charges are pending and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty
A drowning occurred.
Female drowns in Wapsipinicon River in Linn County
Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.
Dust storm hits northwestern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, at least one killed
A law enforcement vehicle next to a motorcycle that crashed on Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood...
Motorcyclist injured in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

Latest News

'Bans Off Our Bodies' Rally.
‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rallies held in Iowa ahead of Supreme Court Roe decision
Melted playground equipment from a fire at a Vinton park, which officials said was set...
Vinton park suffers damage attributed to vandalism
'Bans Off Our Bodies' Rally.
'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies held in eastern Iowa
Garage fire in Cedar Rapids.
Fire damages garage near Cedar Rapids home