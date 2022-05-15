Vinton reacts after destruction to Riverside Park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The citizens of Vinton have united after a fire destroyed popular Riverside Park and a truck belonging to the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department.

Just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, Vinton Fire & Police responded to a fire at the playground. Both the truck and playground equipment were declared “a total loss” by first responders.

In response, the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department opened the town splash pad two weeks early to provide recreation options for locals after the loss of the playground.

Vinton Police Department has announced that it has identified two juveniles it believes are connected to the fire, charges are pending and the investigation is still ongoing.

