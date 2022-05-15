Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty
Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.
Dust storm hits northwestern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, at least one killed
A law enforcement vehicle next to a motorcycle that crashed on Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood...
Motorcyclist injured in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach

Latest News

Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
Garage fire in Cedar Rapids.
Garage damaged in Cedar Rapids fire
Damage at Vinton park.
Fires set at Vinton city park
Gov. Hochul speaks on the deadly supermarket shooting in Buffalo.
Gov. Hochul: "It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there's such evil that lurks out there."