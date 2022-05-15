Show You Care
Skies clearing tonight, leading into a near-ideal Monday

Skies clear tonight, with sunshine expected on Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A stretch of some pretty pleasant weather is on the way for the next 24 to 48 hours.

It begins tonight with mostly clear skies and light winds, making for ideal viewing conditions for the total lunar eclipse that takes place between about 10:30 and 11:50 p.m.

Total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Sunshine will be abundant on Monday with a bit of a northwesterly breeze. Expect lows in the upper 40s and highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

A chance for showers and storms arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with a bit of a break before the next chance late on Thursday into Friday. The latest forecast trends take much cooler air into the Midwest by next weekend, with highs back in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

