Showers are possible Sunday, but clear skies overnight for the lunar eclipse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is looking cooler and wet across Eastern Iowa. An upper-level wave and cold front will bring cooler temperatures and some chances for showers, and a few storms for our Sunday. We’re starting the day with clouds, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Isolated to scattered rain showers are expected this afternoon, with the heaviest and most widespread rain expected south of I-80. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Less than half an inch of rain accumulation is expected. Temperatures this afternoon will only rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, clouds and rain should move to our east by this evening, leaving behind a mostly clear sky, perfect for viewing tonight’s lunar eclipse!

We’ll start the work week with more seasonable temperatures in the 70s. There are also a few chances for scattered showers and storms in the coming days. At this time, strong to severe storms aren’t expected.

