Prairie graduate TJ Johnson fights through torn UCL to lead Kohawks to ARC Championship

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe College Kohawks are American Rivers Champions, and they’re off to the Division III NCAA Tournament.

The Kohawks took down Wartburg 10-6.

One of their leaders is fifth-year senior TJ Johnson. The shortstop and pitcher tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow back in February.

He had three hits an an RBI in the title game.

“We always knew we could be this good before the season even started,” Johnson said. “We never found that until now.”

The Kohawks were 12-12 in conference play during the regular season, but they won four in a row in the ARC tournament. They will find out where they play on Monday, May 16th.

