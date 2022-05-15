Show You Care
Last Greyhound Race in Dubuque held on Sunday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday marks the last greyhound race in Dubuque, leaving many to wonder what will happen to the track. The track has been in place in Dubuque for the last 37 years.

The city owns the property, but leases it to the Iowa Greyhound Association. That lease ends at the end of July, with the lease moving to the Dubuque Racing Association. The dog track was built in 1985 and previously served over the years as a small airport and a landfill. General Manager of Iowa Greyhound Park, Brian Carpenter, is optimistic about the site’s future.

”The property won’t go to waste. They’ll definitely, in its prime real estate, they’ll definitely want to do something for their casino area. I don’t know, like I said I’m not part of that plan, all I know is that we release it July 31st and then the DRA will take over it, I’m sure, and it decides what the city wants to do with the DRA and have them do what they would like to do for the casino” Brian Carpenter explained.

The last scheduled greyhound race is Sunday, May 15th at 1 in the afternoon.

