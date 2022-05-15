Show You Care
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 14th a Deputy at the Linn County Correctional Center found a male inmate unconscious and unresponsive in his cell. A medical emergency was declared at the Correctional Center using radios and additional jail staff responded to the cellblock.

Staff began CPR on the inmate who wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. They also connected him to an AED. When additional medical support was requested, paramedics from Area Ambulance Service provided assistance. Later, the inmate was pronounced deceased.

The inmate had been in custody since April 29th, 2022 as a hold for the United States Marshal Service. The inmate was lasted checked on by jail staff at 7:28 p.m. During the medical emergency, the Deputy walked into the inmate’s cell while performing a cell check.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office haven’t found an apparent cause for the inmate’s medical emergency after reviewing Correctional Center video. The County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to help determine the inmate’s cause of death. The incident is currently under investigation and has been reported to the State Jail Inspector.

The inmate’s name has not yet been released.

