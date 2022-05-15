Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN (AP) — Finland’s government has declared a “new era” is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden’s governing party backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The developments will be sure to further anger Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin already warning his Finnish counterpart on Saturday that relations would be “negatively affected.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday the process for Finland and Sweden to join could be very quick. He also expressed his hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.

