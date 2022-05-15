Show You Care
‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rallies held in Iowa ahead of Supreme Court Roe decision

'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies happened across the country on Saturday, including here in Iowa. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports.
By Cole Krutzfield and Mollie Swayne
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Protesters marched in Cedar Rapids and other cities in support of a women’s ability to choose an abortion and against the possible overturning of Roe vs. Wade listened to various speakers on Saturday.

The rallies, organized by Planned Parenthood, were also greeted by some counter-protests by pro-life advocates. Around 70 people gathered outside of the Dubuque County Courthouse for a march to the tower clock plaza.

Attendees in Cedar Rapids marched from Greene Square in downtown, across the river on the Third Avenue bridge before taking First Street to Second Avenue and back across the river, completing the loop back to Greene Square Park.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

