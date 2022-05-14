Show You Care
Violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician’s home

Seven student musicians from McCracken County and Paducah, Ky. will be performing at the Global Youth Concert in Icheon, South Korea.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago musician is hoping for the return of a violin made in 1758 that was stolen from her family’s home while they were sleeping. Minghaun Xu said the instrument was made by renowned Italian violin-maker and was lent to her by a private sponsor 20 years ago. Xu says losing the violin is like losing her own voice.

Xu is a music faculty member at Roosevelt University and performs with a University of Chicago ensemble. Xu said she didn’t believe her home was targeted for the early Wednesday burglary because of her instrument. She says the violin is insured but it is irreplaceable with a sentimental value beyond its price.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

