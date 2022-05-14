Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Vinton park severely damaged overnight

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Vinton Parks and Recreation Department says its Riverside Park was vandalized overnight Friday.

In a Facebook Post, they said “It goes without saying that we are deeply saddened by these events. If you go to Riverside please avoid the playground as it is an unsafe area to be.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vinton Police Department.

Last night / Early this morning an act of vandalism was committed at Riverside Park. It goes without saying that we are...

Posted by Vinton Parks & Recreation Department on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty
Law enforcement officials investigate outside of a home in Cedar Rapids near where shots were...
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.
Dust storm hits northwestern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, at least one killed
Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach
A law enforcement vehicle next to a motorcycle that crashed on Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood...
Motorcyclist injured in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

Latest News

Seven student musicians from McCracken County and Paducah, Ky. will be performing at the Global...
Violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician’s home
Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes
Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 50-years in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 50-years in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend
Great ways to cook with ground beef are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great ways to cook with ground beef are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Man now in custody for a Waterloo shooting
Man now in custody for a Waterloo shooting