Vinton park severely damaged overnight

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Vinton Parks and Recreation Department says its Riverside Park was vandalized overnight Friday.

In a Facebook Post, they said “It goes without saying that we are deeply saddened by these events. If you go to Riverside please avoid the playground as it is an unsafe area to be.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vinton Police Department.

Last night / Early this morning an act of vandalism was committed at Riverside Park. It goes without saying that we are... Posted by Vinton Parks & Recreation Department on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.