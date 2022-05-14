Vinton park severely damaged overnight
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Vinton Parks and Recreation Department says its Riverside Park was vandalized overnight Friday.
In a Facebook Post, they said “It goes without saying that we are deeply saddened by these events. If you go to Riverside please avoid the playground as it is an unsafe area to be.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vinton Police Department.
