A storm or two Saturday evening, more rain possible Sunday

A few showers or storms are possible this evening, then more rain on Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few showers or storms are possible this evening before activity winds down after sunset.

Temperatures overnight fall toward the mid 50s as we wait between disturbances. The next one arrives near or after daybreak on Sunday, bringing a round of showers. The best chance for rain will be south of Highway 20. Highs vary, with the coolest readings in the 60s where clouds and rain stay the longest, and low 70s possible for those who see sunshine.

A mostly clear night on Sunday night gets followed up by a great weather day on Monday. Then, things turn somewhat active with periodic chances for showers and storms as temperatures fluctuate near seasonal normals.

