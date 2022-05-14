Show You Care
Police investigating after shots fired in northeast Cedar Rapids

Law enforcement officials were on the scene of an apparent shots fired incident on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids late on Friday evening.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation is underway on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids after a report of gunshots on Friday evening, according to officials.

At around 9:00 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots having been fired in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE.

Police described the incident as a “targeted incident,” and said there was no threat to the wider public. Nobody has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Officials were unable to provide any other information as of 10:08 p.m. on Friday.

