Motorcyclist injured in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

A law enforcement vehicle next to a motorcycle that crashed on Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood...
A law enforcement vehicle next to a motorcycle that crashed on Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood Boulevard SW on Friday, May 13, 2022.(Jack Lido/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Friday night, according to officials.

The crash took place after mid-evening on the Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood Boulevard SW overpass over U.S. Highway 30. Cedar Rapids Police said that the motorcycle had a single person riding on it at the time of the crash.

The person driving the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Officials were not able to characterize the extent of their injuries.

