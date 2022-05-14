Motorcyclist injured in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Friday night, according to officials.

The crash took place after mid-evening on the Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood Boulevard SW overpass over U.S. Highway 30. Cedar Rapids Police said that the motorcycle had a single person riding on it at the time of the crash.

The person driving the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Officials were not able to characterize the extent of their injuries.

