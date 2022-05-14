Man now in custody for a Waterloo shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is now in custody for a shooting in Waterloo. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue at 8:45 Thursday night.

Police say 20 year old Jamrio Mason shot a 20 year old woman after a fight involving multiple people. Crews took her to the hospital, and she’s expected to recover. Mason was arrested and charged with multiple gun charges.

