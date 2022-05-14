Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is accused of first-degree murder after a shooting death Friday night in Cedar Rapids.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home at 3906 Northwood Drive NE on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Ty Casey, 39, of Cedar Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Siegel, 42, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and is accused of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He is currently in the Linn County Jail.

No other information has been released. An investigation in the shooting death is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.