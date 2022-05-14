Show You Care
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death

One person is dead and another is charged with first-degree murder after a shooting in Cedar Rapids
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is accused of first-degree murder after a shooting death Friday night in Cedar Rapids.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home at 3906 Northwood Drive NE on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Ty Casey, 39, of Cedar Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Siegel, 42, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and is accused of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He is currently in the Linn County Jail.

No other information has been released. An investigation in the shooting death is ongoing.

